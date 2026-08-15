Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 17.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.22% to Rs 12.31 croreNet profit of Hisar Spinning Mills rose 17.39% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.22% to Rs 12.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.3110.97 12 OPM %14.6216.32 -PBDT1.801.77 2 PBT1.421.22 16 NP1.080.92 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content