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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 17.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 17.39% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:59 AM IST
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Sales rise 12.22% to Rs 12.31 crore

Net profit of Hisar Spinning Mills rose 17.39% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.22% to Rs 12.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.3110.97 12 OPM %14.6216.32 -PBDT1.801.77 2 PBT1.421.22 16 NP1.080.92 17

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:59 AM IST

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