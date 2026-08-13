Hit Kit Global Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 95.00% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net profit of Hit Kit Global Solutions remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 95.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.390.205.1315.000.030.030.030.030.020.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News