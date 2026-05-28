Hit Kit Global Solutions standalone net profit declines 97.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 270.00% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of Hit Kit Global Solutions declined 97.63% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 270.00% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 96.47% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.62% to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.