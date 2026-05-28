Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hit Kit Global Solutions standalone net profit declines 97.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Hit Kit Global Solutions standalone net profit declines 97.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 270.00% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of Hit Kit Global Solutions declined 97.63% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 270.00% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 96.47% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.62% to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.370.10 270 1.030.84 23 OPM %-8.11-240.00 -1.941.19 - PBDT0.03-0.24 LP 0.080.20 -60 PBT0.03-0.24 LP 0.080.20 -60 NP0.052.11 -98 0.092.55 -96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sree Maruthi Marine Industries standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Axentra Corp reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Alexander Stamps & Coin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Nirbhay Colours India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story