Hitachi Energy India Ltd has lost 8.47% over last one month compared to 5.28% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 4.57% drop in the SENSEX

Hitachi Energy India Ltd fell 1.81% today to trade at Rs 30525.25. The BSE Capital Goods index is down 0.85% to quote at 75315.25. The index is down 5.28 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Apar Industries Ltd decreased 1.71% and Cummins India Ltd lost 1.7% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 10.2 % over last one year compared to the 8.32% fall in benchmark SENSEX.