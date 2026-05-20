Hitachi Energy India Ltd spurts 6%, up for five straight sessions

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 35360, up 6% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 113% in last one year as compared to a 4.88% fall in NIFTY and a 12.23% fall in the Nifty Energy.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 35360, up 6% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 23602.8. The Sensex is at 75145.21, down 0.07%. Hitachi Energy India Ltd has added around 18.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hitachi Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39569.1, up 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.32 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 35535, up 6.7% on the day. Hitachi Energy India Ltd is up 113% in last one year as compared to a 4.88% fall in NIFTY and a 12.23% fall in the Nifty Energy index.