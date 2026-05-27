Hitachi Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 37170, up 3.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 102.82% in last one year as compared to a 3.32% drop in NIFTY and a 14.75% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 37170, up 3.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 23930.5. The Sensex is at 75999.31, down 0.01%. Hitachi Energy India Ltd has risen around 13.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hitachi Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40814.6, up 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.53 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 37455, up 3.32% on the day. Hitachi Energy India Ltd is up 102.82% in last one year as compared to a 3.32% drop in NIFTY and a 14.75% drop in the Nifty Energy index.