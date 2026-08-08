Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 123.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 70.81% to Rs 2441.42 croreNet profit of Hitachi Energy India rose 123.52% to Rs 294.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 131.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 70.81% to Rs 2441.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1429.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2441.421429.35 71 OPM %14.8910.84 -PBDT417.97201.89 107 PBT389.51176.88 120 NP294.15131.60 124
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