Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 123.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 28.46% to Rs 1660.79 crore

Net profit of Hitachi Energy India rose 123.70% to Rs 113.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.46% to Rs 1660.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1292.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.42% to Rs 163.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.57% to Rs 5096.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4334.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1660.791292.83 28 5096.044334.50 18 OPM %10.967.35 -6.855.44 - PBDT174.6986.15 103 311.71210.98 48 PBT152.1765.09 134 221.70130.82 69 NP113.6650.81 124 163.7893.90 74

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

