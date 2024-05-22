Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 123.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.46% to Rs 1660.79 crore

Net profit of Hitachi Energy India rose 123.70% to Rs 113.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.46% to Rs 1660.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1292.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.42% to Rs 163.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.57% to Rs 5096.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4334.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

