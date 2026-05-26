Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 79.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 47.10% to Rs 2707.35 crore

Net profit of Hitachi Energy India rose 79.71% to Rs 330.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 183.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.10% to Rs 2707.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1840.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 157.26% to Rs 987.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 383.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.22% to Rs 7918.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6224.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.