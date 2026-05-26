Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 79.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 79.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 47.10% to Rs 2707.35 crore

Net profit of Hitachi Energy India rose 79.71% to Rs 330.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 183.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.10% to Rs 2707.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1840.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 157.26% to Rs 987.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 383.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.22% to Rs 7918.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6224.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2707.351840.45 47 7918.246224.09 27 OPM %15.3812.93 -15.829.57 - PBDT470.21270.15 74 1479.41607.74 143 PBT443.35246.67 80 1375.16516.39 166 NP330.46183.89 80 987.84383.98 157

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vaxtex Cotfab standalone net profit declines 40.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Space Incubatrics Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.70 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Mega Nirman & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Dynamic Archistructures reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.77 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shantai Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story