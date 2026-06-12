Hitachi Energy to establish new Large Power Transformer factory in Karjan, Vadodara

Hitachi Energy India is investing approximately Rs 2000 crore to establish a new Large Power Transformer (LPT) factory in Karjan, Vadodara, India. This investment is in continuation of the recent announcement made by Hitachi Energy India during its FY26 Q4 results. The investment builds on the company's 77-year history in India and its commitment to strengthening its manufacturing footprint to support the growing demand for electricity in the country and worldwide.

The new large power transformer factory will complement Hitachi Energy India's existing footprint of power, dry distribution and traction transformer factories in Gujarat state, and transformer insulation and components factories in Mysore and Halol, reinforcing its commitment to the country's Make in India initiative and supporting its ambitious energy transition goals.