Hitech Corporation consolidated net profit rises 49.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.85% to Rs 225.67 crore

Net profit of Hitech Corporation rose 49.68% to Rs 7.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.85% to Rs 225.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 164.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.225.67164.9010.2012.4319.3216.309.286.547.114.75

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