Hitech Corporation consolidated net profit rises 49.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.85% to Rs 225.67 croreNet profit of Hitech Corporation rose 49.68% to Rs 7.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.85% to Rs 225.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 164.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales225.67164.90 37 OPM %10.2012.43 -PBDT19.3216.30 19 PBT9.286.54 42 NP7.114.75 50
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