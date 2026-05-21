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Hitech Corporation consolidated net profit rises 780.20% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales rise 11.19% to Rs 166.00 crore

Net profit of Hitech Corporation rose 780.20% to Rs 8.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.19% to Rs 166.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 149.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.91% to Rs 15.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.07% to Rs 640.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 561.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales166.00149.29 11 640.40561.43 14 OPM %12.8710.56 -11.6410.99 - PBDT19.6112.83 53 60.1949.07 23 PBT9.593.20 200 20.4812.61 62 NP8.891.01 780 15.198.94 70

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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