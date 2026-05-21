Hitech Corporation consolidated net profit rises 780.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.19% to Rs 166.00 crore

Net profit of Hitech Corporation rose 780.20% to Rs 8.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.19% to Rs 166.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 149.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.91% to Rs 15.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.07% to Rs 640.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 561.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.