Hitech Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.38 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.42% to Rs 151.61 crore

Net profit of Hitech Corporation reported to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.42% to Rs 151.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 137.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.50% to Rs 8.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.34% to Rs 584.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 549.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.