HLE Glascoat consolidated net profit declines 81.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.92% to Rs 300.75 croreNet profit of HLE Glascoat declined 81.23% to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.92% to Rs 300.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 283.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales300.75283.95 6 OPM %6.9613.24 -PBDT14.2731.25 -54 PBT4.3722.89 -81 NP2.7714.76 -81
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