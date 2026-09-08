HLE Glascoat rises after securing supply contract worth 20.56 million euro

HLE Glascoat added 1.44% to Rs 341 after the company said that its step-down subsidiary HLE Surface Technologies GmbH has received a contract from FLC Portals Group I/S, Denmark, for supply of vitreous enamel cladding panels.

FLC Portals Group I/S, Denmark has been awarded a contract of setting up a tunnel between the German island of Fehmarn and the Danish island of Lolland.

The total size of the contract/ order awarded to HST is valued at approximately euro 20.56 million. The said order has to be executed On or before April 2030.

HLE Glascoat is engaged in the specialized business of manufacturing chemical process equipment. The companys key product segment has been filtration and drying equipment. The flagship products in this segment are agitated nutsche filters and dryers.