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HLV reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 2:17 PM IST
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Sales rise 14.58% to Rs 46.68 crore

Net Loss of HLV reported to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.58% to Rs 46.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales46.6840.74 15 OPM %2.49-4.20 -PBDT3.790.91 316 PBT-0.78-3.47 78 NP-0.78-3.47 78

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

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