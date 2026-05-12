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HLV standalone net profit declines 19.93% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 7.07% to Rs 63.45 crore

Net profit of HLV declined 19.93% to Rs 8.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.07% to Rs 63.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 92.04% to Rs 2.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.18% to Rs 200.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 203.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales63.4559.26 7 200.92203.31 -1 OPM %16.7821.73 -7.1113.82 - PBDT13.8816.49 -16 24.5140.95 -40 PBT8.6012.24 -30 5.1125.31 -80 NP8.6010.74 -20 2.0826.13 -92

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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