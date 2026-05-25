HMA Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 39.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.30% to Rs 1579.10 crore

Net profit of HMA Agro Industries declined 39.71% to Rs 7.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.30% to Rs 1579.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1499.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 89.86% to Rs 164.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.75% to Rs 6916.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5133.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.