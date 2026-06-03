HMA Agro Industries said that Mohammad Mehmood Qureshi has resigned as managing director and director with effect from the close of business hours on 2 June 2026 due to personal reasons and other professional commitments.

The company further said that Gulzeb Ahmed has retired from the position of whole-time director and chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from the close of business hours on 2 June 2026. He has expressed his unwillingness to continue for the next term of appointment in the said capacities.

HMA Agro Industries is the flagship company of the HMA Group, a prominent player in the meat industry with over four decades of experience. The HMA Group is recognized as one of Indias largest manufacturers and exporters of products, including frozen boneless buffalo meat, seafood, pet food, rice, and finished leather.