HMT reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.21 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.84% to Rs 28.93 croreNet Loss of HMT reported to Rs 29.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 27.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.84% to Rs 28.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales28.9324.55 18 OPM %-81.06-85.66 -PBDT-27.78-25.96 -7 PBT-29.21-27.77 -5 NP-29.21-27.77 -5
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