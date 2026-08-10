Hoac Foods India consolidated net profit rises 257.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 138.12% to Rs 20.05 croreNet profit of Hoac Foods India rose 257.89% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 138.12% to Rs 20.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20.058.42 138 OPM %15.4111.28 -PBDT3.010.82 267 PBT2.890.71 307 NP2.040.57 258
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