Home appliance stocks gain after Iran strike on Qatar LNG facility sparks supply concerns

Shares of home appliance companies advanced after reports of an Iranian strike on Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, home to the world's largest liquefied natural gas facility, raised concerns over global energy supply disruptions.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances spurted 7.72%, Stove Kraft advanced 3.84%, while TTK Prestige added 2.02%.

The strike reportedly caused extensive damage to the facility, which accounts for nearly a fifth of global LNG supply, and triggered a fire at the site. The development marks a sharp escalation in regional tensions, following a series of attacks targeting oil and gas infrastructure across the Persian Gulf.

The disruption has heightened fears of a prolonged supply shock in global gas markets, particularly impacting Asia and Europe, which rely heavily on LNG imports. Energy prices reacted sharply, with Brent crude rising and natural gas prices expected to remain elevated.