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Home First Finance Company India standalone net profit rises 34.45% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.52% to Rs 535.99 crore

Net profit of Home First Finance Company India rose 34.45% to Rs 159.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 118.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.52% to Rs 535.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 452.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales535.99452.22 19 OPM %78.2879.50 -PBDT212.93160.88 32 PBT207.63156.49 33 NP159.85118.89 34

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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