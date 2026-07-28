Home First Finance Company India standalone net profit rises 34.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.52% to Rs 535.99 crore

Net profit of Home First Finance Company India rose 34.45% to Rs 159.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 118.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.52% to Rs 535.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 452.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.535.99452.2278.2879.50212.93160.88207.63156.49159.85118.89

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