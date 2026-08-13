Honasa Consumer consolidated net profit rises 118.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.00% to Rs 755.95 croreNet profit of Honasa Consumer rose 118.36% to Rs 90.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.00% to Rs 755.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 595.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales755.95595.25 27 OPM %14.587.70 -PBDT129.7466.41 95 PBT119.2455.59 114 NP90.2541.33 118
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content