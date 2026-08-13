Honasa Consumer consolidated net profit rises 118.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.00% to Rs 755.95 crore

Net profit of Honasa Consumer rose 118.36% to Rs 90.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.00% to Rs 755.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 595.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.755.95595.2514.587.70129.7466.41119.2455.5990.2541.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News