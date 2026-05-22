Honasa Consumer consolidated net profit rises 176.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.15% to Rs 657.08 crore

Net profit of Honasa Consumer rose 176.98% to Rs 69.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.15% to Rs 657.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 533.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 175.07% to Rs 199.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.72% to Rs 2391.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2066.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.