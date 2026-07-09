Honasa Consumer expects strong Q1 FY27 growth, double-digit operating margin

Honasa Consumer said it expects a strong start to FY27, projecting robust business performance for the first quarter driven by sustained demand across its key beauty and personal care categories.

The company expects its business to deliver year-on-year growth of around 30% in Q1 FY27. On a reported basis, after adjusting for the change in revenue recognition policy by the Flipkart Group, revenue growth is expected to be in the mid-twenties.

Honasa's flagship brand, Mamaearth, is expected to post high-teen year-on-year growth during the quarter, supported by rising consumer demand and continued expansion of its offline distribution network. Meanwhile, the company's younger brands are projected to maintain strong momentum, with growth expected in the early forties.

The offline channel continued to be a key growth driver, with both General Trade and Modern Trade expected to sustain healthy growth. The company attributed this to expanding direct distribution reach in general trade and improved in-store execution across both channels. Its online business is also expected to register healthy growth during the quarter. On profitability, Honasa Consumer said it expects to maintain a double-digit operating margin in Q1 FY27, supported by operating leverage from higher scale. Honasa Consumer operates a portfolio of beauty and personal care brands including Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Dr. Sheths and BBlunt across skincare, haircare, baby care and wellness categories.