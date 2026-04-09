Honasa Consumer added 3.69% to Rs 324.35 after the company said that it expects the business to deliver growth in late twenties during Q4 FY26, driven by strong growth across focus categories.

On a reported basis, the company expects to deliver growth in the early twenties in Q4 FY26.

Mamaearth, which is the companys largest brand, continued its growth momentum and is expected to deliver teens growth during the quarter. The younger brands continue their growth trajectory and are expected to deliver growth in the mid-twenties.

The offline channel remained a key growth driver, with general trade and modern trade expected to continue strong growth momentum, supported by improving distribution coverage.