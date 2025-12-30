Honasa Consumer jumps after promoter Varun Alagh raises stake

Honasa Consumer rose 3.31% to Rs 285.90 after promoter Varun Alagh increased his equity stake through a block deal.

Alagh on 29 December 2025 acquired 18.52 lakh shares, or 0.57% of the companys total equity, at Rs 270 per share, aggregating to about Rs 50 crore.

Following the transaction, his shareholding climbed to 32.45%, while the aggregate promoter and promoter group stake increased to 35.54%.

As of September 2025, Alagh held a 31.88% stake in the company, with total promoter holding at 34.97%.

The stock move reflected positive investor sentiment around the promoters confidence in the companys long-term prospects.

Honasa Consumer is a brand house focused on the personal care and beauty market. The company operates a portfolio of digital-first brands including Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Bblunt, Dr Sheth's, Staze and Lumine, developed through a customer insightsdriven product strategy. Honasas distribution network covers more than 100,000 FMCG retail outlets and spans over 18,000 pin codes, making its products available across more than 700 districts in India.