Honasa Conusmer announced that it has incorporated Honasa Health as a wholly owned subsidiary on 7 July 2026, to scale a highly differentiated B2C nutrition portfolio.

The company has received the Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, confirming the incorporation of the new subsidiary.

Honasa Consumer operates a portfolio of beauty and personal care brands including Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Dr. Sheths and BBlunt across skincare, haircare, baby care and wellness categories.

The companys consolidated revenue from operations rose 23% YoY to Rs 657 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 534 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit after tax jumped 178% to Rs 69 crore from Rs 25 crore a year ago.