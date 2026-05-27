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Honda India Power Products standalone net profit declines 25.55% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales decline 1.54% to Rs 264.53 crore

Net profit of Honda India Power Products declined 25.55% to Rs 26.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.54% to Rs 264.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 268.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.64% to Rs 64.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 79.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.97% to Rs 865.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 794.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales264.53268.68 -2 865.45794.23 9 OPM %11.3316.15 -9.4411.04 - PBDT39.4954.34 -27 118.92129.50 -8 PBT33.2548.65 -32 95.68107.70 -11 NP26.9236.16 -26 64.2479.94 -20

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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