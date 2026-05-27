Honda India Power Products standalone net profit declines 25.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.54% to Rs 264.53 crore

Net profit of Honda India Power Products declined 25.55% to Rs 26.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.54% to Rs 264.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 268.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.64% to Rs 64.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 79.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.97% to Rs 865.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 794.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.