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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Honda India Power Products standalone net profit rises 17.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Honda India Power Products standalone net profit rises 17.09% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 22.17% to Rs 189.25 crore

Net profit of Honda India Power Products rose 17.09% to Rs 11.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.17% to Rs 189.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 154.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales189.25154.91 22 OPM %7.625.45 -PBDT21.7918.32 19 PBT15.1012.79 18 NP11.109.48 17

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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