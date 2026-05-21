Honeywell Automation India Ltd Surges 8.31%, BSE Capital Goods index Gains 1.07%

Honeywell Automation India Ltd has added 0.17% over last one month compared to 2.11% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 4.47% drop in the SENSEX

Honeywell Automation India Ltd gained 8.31% today to trade at Rs 32678.3. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 1.07% to quote at 78104.96. The index is up 2.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hitachi Energy India Ltd increased 2.91% and Siemens Energy India Ltd added 2.46% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 13.04 % over last one year compared to the 7.19% fall in benchmark SENSEX.