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Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit rises 14.15% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 6:07 PM IST
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Sales rise 5.94% to Rs 1180.70 crore

Net profit of Honeywell Automation India rose 14.15% to Rs 159.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 139.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.94% to Rs 1180.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1114.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.27% to Rs 525.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 523.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.75% to Rs 4681.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4189.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1180.701114.50 6 4681.904189.60 12 OPM %15.6514.30 -12.9313.95 - PBDT230.90204.10 13 774.80760.00 2 PBT216.20190.20 14 721.10705.60 2 NP159.70139.90 14 525.00523.60 0

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

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