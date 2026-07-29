Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit rises 20.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.80% to Rs 1204.40 crore

Net profit of Honeywell Automation India rose 20.95% to Rs 150.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 124.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.80% to Rs 1204.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1183.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1204.401183.1014.3211.96216.60181.40203.10168.00150.70124.60

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