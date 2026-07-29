Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit rises 20.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit rises 20.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 1.80% to Rs 1204.40 crore

Net profit of Honeywell Automation India rose 20.95% to Rs 150.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 124.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.80% to Rs 1204.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1183.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1204.401183.10 2 OPM %14.3211.96 -PBDT216.60181.40 19 PBT203.10168.00 21 NP150.70124.60 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 20.68% in the June 2026 quarter

SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit rises 46.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit rises 34.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit rises 104.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Magellanic Cloud secures orders worth USD 1.21M from Google LLC

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story