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Honeywell Automation spurts after Q4 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 160 cr

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
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Honeywell Automation India jumped 8.08% to Rs 32,611.35 after the company reported a 14.15% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 159.7 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 139.9 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 5.93% year on year to Rs 1,180.7 crore in quarter ended 31 March 2026.

During the quarter, profit before tax stood at Rs 215.3 crore, up 13.19% from Rs 190.2 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses increased 4.23% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,011.99 crore in the March 2026 quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 593.5 crore (down 1.23% YoY), while employee benefit expenses were at Rs 205.8 crore (up 15.29% YoY) during the period under review.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 110 per equity share for FY26, representing 1,100% of the face value of Rs 10 each.

Honeywell Automation India is engaged in providing integrated automation and software solutions, including process solutions and building solutions.

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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