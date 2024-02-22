Hong Kong Market closes 1.45% up

Hong Kong share market logged third consecutive day of gains on Thursday, 22 February 2024, with shares in technology companies and travel platform operator Trip.com Group leading gains.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index surged 239.85 points, or 1.45%, to 16,742.95. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index spurted 115.68 points, or 2.05%, to 5,758.46.

Shares of Trip.com surged 7.2% to a record HK$355.20 after fourth-quarter revenue beat expectations as demand for travel approached levels seen in 2019 before the pandemic.

Among blue cips, Alibaba Group strengthened 2.4% to HK$74.65 and Tencent added 0.7% to HK$290.80, while Chinas largest chip maker SMIC gained 0.8% to HK$15.16. Nvidias forecast for a threefold surge in quarterly revenue brightened tech outlook.

