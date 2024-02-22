Hong Kong Market closes 1.45% up

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index surged 239.85 points, or 1.45%, to 16,742.95. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index spurted 115.68 points, or 2.05%, to 5,758.46.
Shares of Trip.com surged 7.2% to a record HK$355.20 after fourth-quarter revenue beat expectations as demand for travel approached levels seen in 2019 before the pandemic.
Among blue cips, Alibaba Group strengthened 2.4% to HK$74.65 and Tencent added 0.7% to HK$290.80, while Chinas largest chip maker SMIC gained 0.8% to HK$15.16. Nvidias forecast for a threefold surge in quarterly revenue brightened tech outlook.
