Hong Kong Market closes softer

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 25.02 points, or 0.13%, to 19,195.60. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 3.29 points, or 0.05%, to 6,817.68.
Among blue-chips stocks, Gaming firm NetEase weakened 2.8% to HK$154 and food delivery platform Meituan declined 0.7% to HK$120.60 before their earnings announcements later today. Alibaba lost 1.7% to HK$82.95, and peer JD.com dropped 2.3% to HK$128.90 after the company announced a US$1.75 billion of convertible bonds sales which has the potential to dilute earnings.
Gainers included Li Auto which jumped 2% to HK$82.25 while its peer Geely added 1.4% to HK$10.38. PC maker Lenovo surged 12.7% to HK$11.44 and smartphone maker Xiaomi added 0.9% to HK$19.48
Sinohope Technology Holdings advanced nearly 8% after the company forecasts it will log a profit of not less than HK$80 million in the six months through March 2024, compared with a loss of HK$232.4 million in the year-ago period.
