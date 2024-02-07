Hong Kong Market ends 0.34% down

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 54.98 points, or 0.34%, to 16,081.89. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 52.22 points, or 0.95%, to 5,421.53.
Among blue chips, Alibaba Group dropped 1.5% to HK$74.90 and JD.com declined 2.6% to HK$90.35. Chip maker SMIC slumped 8% to HK$14.12 and PC maker Lenovo lost 4.3% to HK$8.12. WuXi Biologics jumped 5.6% to HK$19.18, while its affiliate WuXi AppTec gained 5% HK$51.55
Asian stocks rose broadly on Wednesday, with positive cues from Wall Street overnight and hopes of more support from Beijing. Australia benchmark S&P ASX 200 rose 0.45%. New Zealand's benchmark S&P NZX-50 index edged up 0.2%. China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 1.4%. Seoul Kospi average jumped 1.3%. Japans 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index declined 0.11%.
