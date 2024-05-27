Hong Kong Market rebounds after China industrial profits data

Hong Kong share market finished session higher on Monday, 27 May 2024, as investor sentiment was lifted by China's April industrial profit data that showed a swing back to positive territory.

Profits at China's industrial firms rose 4.3% in the first four months (January to April) from the same period last year, according to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data. The jump followed a 4.3% increase in the first quarter. In April, profits rose 4%, after a 3.5% slide in March.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index surged 218.41 points, or 1.17%, to 18,827.35, rebounding from the previous weeks near 5% decline. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index advanced 82.89 points, or 1.25%, to 6,688.13.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking commerce & industry led the gains by jumping 1.5%, while the financial sector ended 0.86% higher, the property sector rose 0.12%, and the utilities sector added 0.08%.

Shares of Lenovo Group rallied 8.9% to HK$12.04 on brokerage houses pprice targets upgrade. Brokerage houses including HSBC, DBS, CICC and CCBI raised their price targets for the personal-computer maker.

Chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp climbed 7.4% to HK$16.48 after a US$48 billion semiconductor investment fund was set up backed by Chinese finance ministry and state-owned banks. The fund will focus on equity investment in the chip sector in Beijings latest effort to achieve self-sufficiency as the US seeks to restrict its growth.

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group surged 86.9% to HK$0.71, as the stock resumed trading after being suspended over the past week.

