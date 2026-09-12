Horizon Industrial Parks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.32 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 55.92% to Rs 200.55 crore

Net Loss of Horizon Industrial Parks reported to Rs 10.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 55.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 55.92% to Rs 200.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 128.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.200.55128.6280.2672.2669.63-5.91-6.91-57.78-10.32-55.95

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