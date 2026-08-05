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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Household savings marking a rise on higher incomes
Household savings as a share of India's GDP edged up to 21.7% in 2024-25 from 20% in 2022-23, reflecting an improvement in household financial security amid higher incomes and policy support, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday. In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said household savings, including physical savings, rose from Rs 52.25 lakh crore in 2022-23 to Rs 69.01 lakh crore in 2024-25, based on the new GDP series with 2022-23 as the base year released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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