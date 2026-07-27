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Housing & Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 35.05% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 26.55% to Rs 3717.17 crore

Net profit of Housing & Urban Development Corporation rose 35.05% to Rs 851.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 630.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.55% to Rs 3717.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2937.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3717.172937.31 27 OPM %97.0896.29 -PBDT1068.19860.17 24 PBT1066.20857.23 24 NP851.11630.23 35

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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