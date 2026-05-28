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Howard Hotels standalone net profit declines 18.87% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 8.13% to Rs 4.41 crore

Net profit of Howard Hotels declined 18.87% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.13% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.26% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.40% to Rs 15.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.414.80 -8 15.6116.16 -3 OPM %14.5122.08 -9.9311.14 - PBDT0.721.11 -35 1.401.54 -9 PBT0.540.68 -21 0.440.58 -24 NP0.430.53 -19 0.330.43 -23

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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