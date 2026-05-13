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HP Adhesives reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.37 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales decline 12.61% to Rs 57.82 crore

Net loss of HP Adhesives reported to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.61% to Rs 57.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.73% to Rs 6.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.20% to Rs 249.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 249.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales57.8266.16 -13 249.28249.79 0 OPM %-6.507.71 -5.2510.42 - PBDT-3.786.04 PL 14.0228.45 -51 PBT-5.244.79 PL 8.1923.73 -65 NP-2.373.59 PL 6.9818.24 -62

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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