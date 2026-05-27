HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit declines 16.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.51% to Rs 519.70 crore

Net profit of HPL Electric & Power declined 16.91% to Rs 30.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.51% to Rs 519.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 492.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.94% to Rs 91.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.52% to Rs 1811.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1700.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.