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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit rises 1.30% in the June 2026 quarter

HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit rises 1.30% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales rise 34.52% to Rs 515.24 crore

Net profit of HPL Electric & Power rose 1.30% to Rs 18.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.52% to Rs 515.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 383.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales515.24383.03 35 OPM %12.2615.14 -PBDT43.2536.57 18 PBT25.1725.02 1 NP18.6718.43 1

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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