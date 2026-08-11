HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit rises 1.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.52% to Rs 515.24 crore

Net profit of HPL Electric & Power rose 1.30% to Rs 18.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.52% to Rs 515.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 383.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.515.24383.0312.2615.1443.2536.5725.1725.0218.6718.43

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