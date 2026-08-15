HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit declines 3.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 60.31% to Rs 65.71 croreNet profit of HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India declined 3.40% to Rs 13.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 60.31% to Rs 65.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales65.7140.99 60 OPM %92.9891.24 -PBDT17.6618.58 -5 PBT17.5818.48 -5 NP13.0813.54 -3
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