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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit declines 3.40% in the June 2026 quarter

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit declines 3.40% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 60.31% to Rs 65.71 crore

Net profit of HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India declined 3.40% to Rs 13.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 60.31% to Rs 65.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales65.7140.99 60 OPM %92.9891.24 -PBDT17.6618.58 -5 PBT17.5818.48 -5 NP13.0813.54 -3

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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