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HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 74.74% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 37.15% to Rs 57.78 crore

Net profit of HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India rose 74.74% to Rs 16.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.15% to Rs 57.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.66% to Rs 55.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.16% to Rs 202.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 185.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales57.7842.13 37 202.44185.46 9 OPM %92.1691.79 -91.3991.80 - PBDT22.7613.15 73 75.7251.34 47 PBT22.6812.94 75 75.3350.94 48 NP16.889.66 75 55.9537.89 48

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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