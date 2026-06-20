HSCL makes additional investment of USD 0.66 mln in International Battery Company

Himadri Speciality Chemical (Himadri) has further strengthened its strategic partnership with International Battery Company, Inc. (IBC), a U.S. headquartered technology developer and manufacturer of chemistry-agnostic prismatic Lithium-ion (Li-ion) cells, through an additional investment of USD 0.66 million.

Prior to this investment, Himadri had invested an aggregate of USD 5.43 million in IBC and held a 17.29% stake on a fully diluted basis. With the latest investment, Himadri's aggregated stake has increased to 20.47% on a fully diluted basis, comprising both common and preferred stock. The increased investment reflects the meaningful progress achieved through the partnership over the past year and Himadri's continued confidence in IBC's technology platform, commercialization roadmap, and long-term growth potential.