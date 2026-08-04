Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to Buy TodayStocks To WatchBankipur Bypoll ResultRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Q1 Results TodayCWG 2026 Medal TallyMissed July 31 ITR deadline?MV Electrosystems IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hubtown consolidated net profit declines 68.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Hubtown consolidated net profit declines 68.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 16.96% to Rs 155.62 crore

Net profit of Hubtown declined 68.57% to Rs 24.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 79.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 16.96% to Rs 155.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 187.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales155.62187.41 -17 OPM %18.2621.75 -PBDT33.4972.83 -54 PBT32.4072.17 -55 NP24.9279.28 -69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kalpataru reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.52 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Inox India consolidated net profit declines 4.99% in the June 2026 quarter

KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 40.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings consolidated net profit declines 55.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals standalone net profit rises 71.52% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Next Story