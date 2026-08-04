Hubtown consolidated net profit declines 68.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 16.96% to Rs 155.62 crore

Net profit of Hubtown declined 68.57% to Rs 24.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 79.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 16.96% to Rs 155.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 187.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.155.62187.4118.2621.7533.4972.8332.4072.1724.9279.28

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