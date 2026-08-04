Hubtown consolidated net profit declines 68.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 16.96% to Rs 155.62 croreNet profit of Hubtown declined 68.57% to Rs 24.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 79.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 16.96% to Rs 155.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 187.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales155.62187.41 -17 OPM %18.2621.75 -PBDT33.4972.83 -54 PBT32.4072.17 -55 NP24.9279.28 -69
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